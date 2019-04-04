Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the centre if the 18th Amendment of the Constitution was rolled back or efforts were made to impose a One Unit system in the country.

The PPP chairman made the remarks while addressing a mammoth gathering on the 40th death anniversary of late party founder and former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

"Bhutto Shaheed had said that if a One Unit [system] was brought, then he would just kicking it away. Today I say that if 18th Amendment was rolled back or efforts were made to impose One Unit, then I will away the government," he said.

Bilawal slammed the prime minister for having reportedly said that he did not need Sindh.

"Khan comes to Ghotki, enjoys Sindh's hospitality and then says he does not need the province," he castigated.

"Who are you puppet? Sindh does not need you."

The PPP chairman lamented that the hopes of the people of Pakistan were murdered on this day, the creator of the Constitution of Pakistan was murdered.

"This day is asking the question why the protector of the masses murdered was," he said. "The one who unified a broken country, made a defeated nation stand again on its feet, why was he murdered?"

He questioned why was the man, who brought back prisoners of war and made the country a nuclear power, was murdered. Bilawal's mentions were direct references to the late party founder ZA Bhutto.

"Asif Ali Zardari requested before the court eight years ago to provide an explanation over Bhutto's execution," the PPP chairman said. "This day is asking when Peoples Party will be served justice."