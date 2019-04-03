Share:

LAHORE- Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that process of consultation with all stakeholders regarding Ramzan Package 2019 is underway which will soon be finalised in next two days. Talking to stakeholders about Ramzan Package including major grocery stores owners, representatives of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and traders’ unions, he said that provision of relief to the common man during holy month of Ramzan is our mission. He said that Ramzan Bazaars would be set up throughout the province where quality edibles and essential items would be available on subsidized rates and common man would be benefited from subsidized daily use items. He warned hoarders and profiteers that government will not tolerate any kind of artificial shortage of edibles. Deputy Commissioner Lahore and DG Industries were also present on this occasion.