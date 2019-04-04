Share:

The first National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to the fake bank accounts and money laundering case has been fixed for the hearing by an accountability court.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir has issued summons to all suspects, including former Karachi administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed, Zardari’s close aide Younas Kidwai and four former and four current employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and directed them to appear on April 19.

According to the accountability watchdog, the suspects are accused of illegal allotments of land specified for welfare use and it had concrete evidence against them.

The meeting of the NAB executive board presided over by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal yesterday decided to file six accountability references in courts.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing an inquiry into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion money laundered through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam submitted its report in the Supreme Court. The report revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering.