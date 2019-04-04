Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police have lifted some 9,423 vehicles and motorcycles with help of lifters from different parts of the city over violation of parking and other traffic laws, a spokesman on Wednesday said.

He added that police have also issued penalty tickets to the owners of the vehicles and motorcycles and collected Rs1.86 million fines from them.

According to him, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf constituted special squads tasking them to remove all the cars and motorcycles that were parked illegally along with roads causing traffic blockade. He said that the special squads took action against violators at Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Mall Toad, Cannt, Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other markets and bazaars and lifted the vehicles and motorcycles through lifters to ease the traffic flow. In a message, CTO Bin Ashraf advised the citizens to avoid park vehicles at no parking places or else strict action would be initiated them.

Mad dogs bite 8 persons in Dhamial

ISRAR AHMED

RAWALPINDI: Mad dogs attacked as many as 8 people including school-going kids at Bank Colony (Dhamial), said official sources on Wednesday.

The victims were rushed to Basic Health Unit, Hayal and other government hospitals for treatment, they said.

According to sources, a young boy, Rizwan, was going to school when suddenly a stray dog jumped at him near Madni Chowk, making him lose his balance and crash on road. As he was trying to comprehend the situation, the dog attacked him again, badly injuring his legs. The shopkeepers rescued the boy from the dog and rushed him to the BHU for treatment, they said.

Similarly, another dog bit a vegetable seller in the area who was moved to DHQ hospital for treatment. They said the dog almost attacked six more people including small school going kids in the area.

“There is a panic like situation in our area as more mad dogs are spotted in the fields and on roads,” said Kashif Ali, a local resident. He said that a few days ago, a mad dog attacked a boy Wahab in Kashmir Colony injuring him critically.

There are probably dozens of stray dogs across the area and they are multiplying at an alarming rate because there is nobody to get the people rid of them, said many other residents while talking to The Nation. They said that the stray dogs had become the most serious public health issue in the area. They said that the locals had killed a mad dog two days ago.

They urged Deputy Commissioner and other authorities concerned to launch anti-dog operation to clean up the road and streets from stray dogs.