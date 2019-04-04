Share:

ISLAMABAD - DIG Operations Waqar-ud-Din Syed paid surprised visit to Karachi Company Police Station on Wednesday evening.

Waqar checked the record of reporting room and also visited prison cell.

He expressed displeasure over the poor working of the police station and suspended 4 ASIs, Amanullah, Shabbir, Amir Gondal and Khalid, while also issued show cause notice to one ASI Ali Kamran, while he also issued show cause notice to SHO Karachi Company for poor cleanliness of the police station.

The DIG Operations announced cash award and certificate for ASI Haider Shah for his brilliant performance.

He also listened to the complaints of the people, who were present at the police station and passed directives to the SHO to resolve their problems.

SP Saddar Naeem Iqbal, ASP Saddar Aysha Gul and SHO were also present on the occasion.