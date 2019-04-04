Share:

Lahore (PR) - Facebook and Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology along with the National Technology Fund (IGNITE) launched the first Facebook Innovation Lab located in the National Incubation Centre (NIC) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The launch event, held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, was attended by several thought leaders from across the world who came together and debated on issues such as women and technology; the impact that VR has on social good and impactful ways to harness technology for social good. The Facebook Innovation Lab Pakistan is the first innovation lab launched by Facebook in Pakistan. It will focus on providing infrastructure access to developers, entrepreneurs and community groups enabling them to network, train and grow their expertise.