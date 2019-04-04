Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of Kuwait Mohammad Abdullah Al-Khaledi on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed matters related to bilateral relations between the two countries.

In the meeting held at Governor’s House, Ismail and Al-Khaledi also agreed that cordiality between the two brotherly countries is equally beneficial for the region. On the occasion, matter related to bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were also discussed extensively. Ismail said that Pak-Kuwait relations are decades old, which is based on mutual respect. He said that Karachi is the economic Hub of Pakistan and provides ample opportunities for foreign investment as law and order situation improved which is conducive for socio-economic activities. The governor also welcomed the Kuwaiti investors to invest in different sectors, which will also help in reducing the unemployment and poverty from the province particularly from Karachi.

Investment from Kuwait would also increase the prosperity of the region, he added.