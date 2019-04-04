Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services has decided to launch aggressive public awareness campaign against polio to achieve zero polio status in the country.

A press release issued from National Emergency Operations Centre said that Babar Bin Atta, the Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio, gave detailed briefing to the federal minister for health in this regard.

He elaborated the current virus epidemiology, immunity status and other challenges to be overcome to achieve zero polio in the country.

The prime minister focal person has given detailed briefing on the sub national immunization days observed from 25th to 28th March, 2019.

He also briefed the Health Minister on upcoming national immunisation days, which are starting from 22nd April. While giving briefing, the Prime Minister Focal Person said that the upcoming polio campaign is the best opportunity to eradicate virus.

“It’s our utmost priority to ensure polio eradication from Pakistan”, said the minister. He also stressed that in order to ensure polio free future in Pakistan, all partners must continue working closely under strong government leadership, with no complacency.

The press release further stated that keeping in view the number of refusal and missed children in parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Quetta, it was agreed that an aggressive public awareness drive will be developed for April polio round.

The briefing was also attended by Secretary NHSRC, DG NHSRC, National team lead of WHO, UNICEF, BMFG and Pak Army focal person.