LAHORE-With her recent statement about her willingness to move to Pakistan, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt mother Soni Razdan, who will be seen in No Fathers In Kashmir, has shocked the public in India.

The actor claimed that internet trolls have inspired this feeling of moving to Pakistan in her.

During an interview with the Nav Bharat Times, Soni said for any statement she made about Kashmir she faced a lot of flak in the past.

Soni said that she often gets labelled as an ‘anti-national’ whenever she expresses her views related to Kashmir and Pakistan. She said, that people who disagree with her opinions tell her to go to Pakistan, and this makes her feel sometimes that she should go to the neighbouring country and she will be happier there as the food there is good.

“When I talk like this, people start calling me ‘anti-national’ and want to send me to Pakistan. Sometimes I wonder, I should really go to Pakistan. I’ll be much happier there. Their food, too, is very good,” said the veteran actor, who was last seen with Alia Bhatt in ‘Raazi’.

“However, there are so many people who share the same thoughts as me, and thus, it hardly makes any difference to me what people have to say about me,” she said.

The actor’s movie No Fathers in Kashmir, which is slated to release on April 5 features stars such as Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb and Ashvin Kumar.

The film has been shot in Kashmir and according to reports, the movie is based on the life of two 16-year-olds who are looking for their missing fathers.