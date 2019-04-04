Share:

ISLAMABAD - Administration of Islamic International University and a student association on Wednesday came face to face when the later attempted to organise a seminar on CSS guidance exams, officials said.

According to the details, Islami Jamiat-e-Talba had planned a seminar on CSS examinations; however the administration did not allow the students.

Both sides remained stuck to their guns which resulted in protest by the students and they locked the administration block and held sloganeering against the administration.

Meanwhile, the varsity administration called the police to control the situation and hold negotiations; however, the students remained unconvinced as their attempt of organising the seminar was foiled by the administration.

Sources said that students not only blocked the administration building but also boycotted the classes and demanded their right of arranging the academic activity in the university.

Students also alleged that student’s affairs advisor Dr Tariq Javed opposed organising the seminar and stopped students from carrying the activity. Officials said that students had organised the seminar without taking permission from administration which later became conflict between both sides. The seminar was organised in the auditorium of the faculty block but was a failed attempt as the administration did not let it start, said the official.

He said that soon the students began the seminar; the administration officials reached the venue with police and stopped students from the activities.

“Both sides were irresponsible in handling the issues,” said a senior official. He said that where students arranged the seminar challenging authority of the administration without proper permission, the administration called police to handle the students.

The situation became bitter as the students in reaction staged protest outside the office of the president of the university and refused considering the views of the administration side.

Official also said that the incident occurred during the visit of a high-level delegation by Saudi Arabia in the old campus of the university.

HEC launches job portal

for PhD scholars

The Higher Education Commission launched a job portal for unemployed PhD scholars to improve matching of PhD scholars with job opportunities.

A statement issued here said that the job portal carried over 30,000 active jobs and addition of around 1,000 new jobs daily.

The portal will provide PhD scholars with access to opportunities in academia, research institutions, and in the private sector that can leverage the unique skills they have developed in pursuance of their PhD degree.

Over time, the increased use of portal will provide HEC with job data analytics that will help shape future policy. The portal has been linked to the unemployed PhD data collected earlier this year.

PhD scholars that have not already registered with the HEC can register themselves directly on the job portal.

The candidate’s profile has been enhanced to include specific areas relevant to academia/research job seekers (i.e. publications, teaching experience, grant experience, etc.)

PhD scholars are encouraged to complete the enhanced profiles on the job portal in order to improve overall job matching results and provide more information to the prospective employers.

Universities will be provided access to the jobs portal and have been requested to post their academic jobs on the portal.