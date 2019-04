Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi says the issues of Kashmir and Palestine seek attention of world community and the United Nations must play its role to resolve these for world peace.

Addressing a two-day international conference on Kashmir history, culture and heritage in Islamabad on Thursday, he said freedom struggles cannot be suppressed by use of brute force.

The President said the history of Kashmir spans over five thousand years. He said Islamic art and calligraphy is beauty of our region.