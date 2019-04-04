Share:

Lahore (PR) - JS Bank , Pakistan’s fastest growing financial institution has won the ‘Best Bank for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)’ award in the 2019 Asiamoney Best Banks Awards for Pakistan. JS Bank’s focus on SME lending began in 2014-2015 and in a period of less than four years, the Bank has become ranked as the third largest SME bank in Pakistan, with a portfolio of around USD348 million. With a growth rate of 155% last year, the Bank successfully partnered with leading institutions including USAID, DFID-funded Karandaaz, ride-hailing giant Careem, Nestle Pakistan, Engro Foods Limited (Friesland Campina) amongst others for on-ground impact. These efforts have resulted in employment opportunities for over 16,000 direct borrowers and over 100,000 people as a whole.