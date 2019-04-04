Share:

KARACHI - Consul General of Kuwait Mohammad Abdullah Al-Khaledi here on Wednesday called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed matters of mutual interest in the sphere of business and investment.

Kuwait’s Minister for Petroleum, Imad Al Ansari was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Governor House.

The dignitaries extensively discussed measures to further strengthen diplomatic and social relations between the two countries. It was agreed that cordiality between states and their peoples was based on mutual respect and was further diversified through significant investment by Kuwait in the province creating employment opportunities for people in different sectors.