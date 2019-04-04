Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become the first chamber of the country to take part in China International Agrochemical & Crop Protection Equipment Exhibition (CIA-CACE) in Shangai and highlighted Pakistan’s strength before the leading global players in this particular sector.

The chamber was represented by its former Executive Committee Member Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, an expert having strong grip on agriculture sector, economic issues. The Management of CCPIT Sub-Council of Chemical Industry had invited the LCCI president to be the guest at the 20th Celebrations. LCCI is the first business chamber and the co-partner of CCPIT has privileged to participate in 3 days CACE Exhibition. President Almas Hyder nominated Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman organising committee CAC Pakistan Summit to attend the event on his behalf.

After a successful participation in the CACE and finding out the possibilities of joint ventures with Chinese experts, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that 1475 enterprises participated in the exhibition including 168 overseas enterprises from 30 countries. The CACE Conference Week was held alongside the exhibitions in which nearly 100 speakers from pesticides, fertilizer and seed industry including government officials, industry experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs shared their experiences.

This year CCPIT has celebrated the 20th anniversary of China International Agrochemical and Crop Protection Equipment Exhibition (CACE) held in Shangai International Exhibition Centre.

The objective of the LCCI participation was to market and promote the CAC Pakistan Summit scheduled to be held on November 21-22, 2019 to foreign agriculture groups/companies. During the three days event, the LCCI team conducted more than a hundred meetings with various leading agriculture companies participating in CACE exhibition from South Korea, India, Belgium, Argentina, Australia and Brazil. During these meetings, Nadeem Qureshi explained the importance of CAC Pakistan Summit and invited the companies to be part of the largest agriculture event in Pakistan.