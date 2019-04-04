Share:

The suspect in the attack, identified as 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant, was earlier detained and has since then been charged with murder and put into custody.

The man accused of being behind the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges Friday, the New Zealand police said in a statement.

In the aftermath of the deadly 15 March 2019 attack on several Christchurch mosques that left 50 people dead the New Zealand government decided to change the country's gun laws.

Shortly after the tragedy, on 21 March, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles.