ISLAMABAD - Metropolitan Corporations Islamabad’s annual Margalla Festival started at Fatima Jinnah Park on Wednesday which will continue for two months.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said that various athletic and cultural programmes would be organised all over the city to provide recreational facilities to residents.

He said that many mega sports and cultural events would be part of the festival, adding that tent pegging event would also be held on April 27 to 29 at Fatima Jinnah Park. More than 200 teams from across the country will took participate in it, he added.

Deputy Mayor said that a Ramazan floodlight inter-club cricket tournament has also been planned, in which renowned cricket clubs in the twin cities will participate and other events would be held.

He said that traditional games would also be organised during the festival.