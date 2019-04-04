Share:

Lahore (PR) - Atlas Copco Pakistan(Pvt) Ltd, a fully owned customer centre of Atlas Copco Group, organised their first “Medical Gas Solutions Day” in cooperation with the Punjab government. The grand launch was inaugurated by Special Secretary Admin,Specialized Healthcare Department,Mr. Shakeel Ahmed along with that Anas Ahmed, Country Manager,Medical Gas Solutions Division Atlas Copco Pakistan, Dr. Sohail Saqlain, Executive Director,Strategic Management & Internal Policy Unit (SM & IPU), Dr. Sohail Saqlain, Executive Director, Strategic Management & Internal Policy Unit (SM & IPU), and who’s who of medical industry were part of the event.