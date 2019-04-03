Share:

LAHORE-Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that educational institutions should emphasise on creating close linkage with industry for development of resource sharing and industrial-focused research. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of “Industrial Open House & Career Fair 2019” at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, faculty members, students and representatives of various industrial units also witnessed the ceremony. Mian Mahmood Rasheed said that industrial open house and career fair is a unique platform where both the students and representatives of industry interact for future development projects, internship opportunities and possible recruitment. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed further said that present government is committed to promoting youth initiatives for their better future and prospects besides providing job opportunities to the students by introducing innovative and result-oriented policies. He also congratulated the UET management and students for arranging such a useful event. During fair, graduating students of UET showcased their final year projects while various industrial organizations also introduced their structure and products.

Later, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed along with Vice Chancellor and other faculty members visited various stalls set up by UET students and industrial organizations.