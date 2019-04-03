Share:

LAHORE-City police Wednesday arrested a murder suspect who was at large for the past 11 years, officials said.

The suspect identified as Ashraf alias Achi was arrested during a police raid near a shrine in Shahdara on Wednesday morning.

An official of the investigation police said the suspect was wanted to the police in a kidnapping and murder case. In 2008, the accused had abducted Yasmin Kausar, wife of Amjad Farooq, and took her to a house where he murdered her. The alleged killer fled after dumping her body in the ground. Police official Naveed said the suspect was hiding somewhere in the disguise of soothsayer. The police had registered a murder case against him on the complaint Kausar’s husband Amjad Farooq. The suspect was sent to the police lock up. Further investigation was underway.

Huge cache OF narcotics seized

The Punjab anti-narcotics force on Wednesday conducted a successful operation in Faisalabad district, arrested two suspects and seized narcotics in huge quantity.

An official told The Nation that the ANF team stopped a truck near Toll Plaza on a tip off. During the search, the officials recovered 8.4-kg charas and 5-kg heroin stashed in different parts of the vehicle.

The ANF officials also arrested two suspect identified as Qasim and Waqar Khan. The suspects were sent to the lock up. Further investigation was underway.

CTD raid

The Punjab counterterrorism department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two terror suspects during a successful operation in Bahawalpur district.

A CTD spokesman said the arrested terrorists were “planning to attack sensitive installations” in the city area of Bahawalpur. The arrests were made during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the limits of Sadar Bahawalpur police station. The arrested suspects were identified by police as Hikmat Shah and Ahmad Raza. They were affiliated with terror group ISIS.

“During interrogation, they disclosed that the target and funds were given to them by an Afghanistan-based ISIS commander,” the spokesman said. The CTD team also seized hand-grenades and explosive material from their possession. The suspects were sent to a CTD police facility for further interrogation.