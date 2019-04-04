Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed first corruption reference against nine accused including Yunus Kadwai, a close aide of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

According to details, nine officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials including former administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed, Mtaanant Ali Khan, ex-Metropolitan Commissioner KMC, Najam uz Zaman (In Judicial Custody), Ex Direcyroe KDA wing KMC, Syed Jamil Ahmed, Assistant Director KDA Wing KMC, Abdul Rasheed Assitant Director KDA Wing KMC, Abdul Ghani, Assistant Director KDA Wing KMC and Yunus Kudwai, Director M/s Parthenon have been nominated in the reference.

The NAB claimed that the alleged accused have illegally allotted plots owned by a library and temple, and the anti-corruption watchdog has solid evidences. The registrar has forwarded the reference to the Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB Combined Investigation Team has recorded the statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and others in the fake accounts case. The CIT had given the questionnaire to the PPP leadership who had recorded their statements.

The NAB CIT had handed over a questionnaire to Bilawal and Zardari and directed them to submit the reply within ten days but they did not do it. The CIT deadline had lapsed on Tuesday last but the CIT did not submit any reply.

The NAB CIT has also summoned the senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur on April 8th for recording her statement in the same case.

The apex court had referred the 16 fake bank accounts cases to NAB with the direction to investigate them and file the references in the Accountability Courts.