In this regard, NEPRA also advised Ministry of Energy to direct the DISCOs to make coherent plans in their respective areas for providing relief to their consumers in summer. NEPRA has already advised the DISCOs to expedite measures for full evacuation of allocated quotas, and fulfil distribution demand. NEPRA has further advised the companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply through effective implementation of already approved developmental works in the areas of Distribution of Power,ELR, STG etc.