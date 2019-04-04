Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday has contradicted a news report about having exchange rate target with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that no exchange rate target is even under discussion with the IMF.

READ MORE: Xi calls for early China-US trade agreement negotiations conclusion

In a Tweet message, he said former finance minister Ishaq Dar should have some mercy on Pakistan's economy.

He said the former finance minister is spreading false news after causing immense damage to the economy during his four years tenure in previous government.