Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday has contradicted a news report about having exchange rate target with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying that no exchange rate target is even under discussion with the IMF.

In a Tweet message, he said former finance minister Ishaq Dar should have some mercy on Pakistan's economy.

Ishaq dar should have some mercy on Pakistan's economy. After causing immense damage to the economy in his 4 years in Govt, he is now spreading false news to cause destabilization. No exchange rate target is even under discussion with IMF, let alone be committed https://t.co/XKgjjoo6O3 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 3, 2019

He said the former finance minister is spreading false news after causing immense damage to the economy during his four years tenure in previous government.