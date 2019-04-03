Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly’s Finance Committee which met here on Wednesday under chairmanship of Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, unanimously approved Assembly employees Services Rules 2019 and promotion of Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti in grade 22. Finance Minister Hashem Jawan Bakht, Finance Committee members Raja Yawar Kamal, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Raees Nabeel Ahmad, Kashif Mahmud, Mian Tariq Abdullah and the Provincial Secretary Finance attended the meeting. The Committee was informed that the Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab Assembly Secretariat Services Act 2019 under the Article 87 of the Constitution (to be read together with Article 127) to regulate Assembly employees services. Under Section 26 of this law, the Finance Committee approved Punjab Assembly Secretariat (Services) Rules 2019. According to a press release issued by Assembly’s media wing, Finance Committee unanimously approved to promote Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti in grade 22. Muhsmmad Khan Bhatti was working in grade 21 since April 2012. He was appointed as the Special Secretary in grade 20 in 2007 and later as Secretary Assembly in March 2008.