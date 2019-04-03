Share:

LAHORE- On the requisition submitted by the Opposition, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has decided to call the Punjab Assembly session next week. The Opposition had submitted its requisition on March 29 to convene the session to discuss the issues of price hike, local government system and the law and order situation. Under the rules, the speaker has to convene the session within 14 days of the submission of the requisition notice. No precise date has been decided as yet but it is mandatory for the speaker to call the session before or on April 11.