LAHORE - Somalia will hold Single Country Exhibition of Pakistani products during June this year. It was revealed by the Deputy Commercial Attaché of Somalia Abdifitah Abdul Kadir Osman while speaking at a function at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday. LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion. Mian Zahid Javed, Shahzad Azam Khan and Rehmatullah Javed were also present.

Deputy Commercial Attaché said that no international exhibition has been held ever in Somalia. He said that there was no expo centre there and for local exhibitions they book hotels. So that, they want guidance from the LCCI, largest & leading chamber in Pakistan.

“There is a need to improve interaction between the business communities of the two countries. Pakistani business community has not yet explored the potential in Somalia due to lack of information”, he said, adding, Pakistani products were reaching Somalia through other countries.