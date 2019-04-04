Share:

Artists from Pakistan would perform along with China National Traditional Orchestra at the opening ceremony of the 19th Meet in Beijing Arts Festival scheduled to begin here from April 25.

Nearly 600 artists from 25 countries and regions would stage around 50 performances and exhibitions in a month-long festival.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Radio and Television Administration and the government of Beijing will organize the festival which will continue till May 25.

Themed around promoting people-to-people exchanges among countries along the Belt and Road, this year’s festival will open with a concert performed by the China National Traditional Orchestra together with artists from Japan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan.

Audiences can also see a ballet performed by the National Ballet of China and performers from Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Philippines.

Other activities will include a Swiss food festival, a pop music concert, Peking Opera and a Spanish sand painting show.

Meet in Beijing Arts Festivals have brought millions of people together to appreciate performances by more than 30,000 artists from over 100 countries and regions over the past 19 years.