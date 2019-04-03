Share:

LAHORE-Pashtun Culture Day was celebrated here at the Government College University Lahore on Wednesday under the auspices of its Society of Culture and Heritage.

The event was marked by musical performances and stalls representing attire, music instruments, literature, customs, food and several other aspects of the Pashtun culture. Besides Pashtun students, a large number of Punjabi, Sindhi and Balochi students also attended the event wearing traditional Pashtun dresses.

Addressing the ceremony on Pashtun Culture Day, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that they must celebrate their diversity, adding that the objective of celebrating Pashtun Culture Day was to make their students aware about the rich Pashtun culture and traditions and promote unity. He said that GCU was a mini-Pakistan where students from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds studied together and learnt from each other.

Later, the Vice Chancellor along with Chairman Societies Board Prof. Mirza Ather Baig visited the stalls and also led an awareness walk about Pashtun Cultural on the campus.

Talking to media, Pashtun students said there were little but interesting misconceptions about the Pashtun culture which needed to be corrected.

Earlier, the GCU students enthralled the audiences with traditional music and cultural dance performances. The Punjabi, Sindhi Balochi and Pashtuns along with minority students presented the Pashtun cultural dance performance at end of the ceremony, which met with a loud applause.