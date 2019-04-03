Share:

Fourth of April marks the inauguration of one of the largest tech based firm in the world. Bill Gates and Allen conceptualized the whole idea of Microsoft back in January in the same year when they decided to pitch a basic programming language to MITS (Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems) for their product, Altair. Once the deal went through, MITS renamed the products as Altair Basic.

The MITS deal was a breakthrough and without further ado, Bill Gates and Paul Allen started a software company known as Microsoft. The company started its operations on April 4, 1975, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bill Gates served as the first chief executive officer of Microsoft back in the day.

Since then, Microsoft has been on a verge of success launching state of the art of products from time to time including Windows, Internet Explorer, Microsoft office and various operating systems. These products are an integral part of the modern-day world in terms of information technology.

As of today, the firm stands at a net worth of more than seven hundred billion dollars in line with tech giants like Google and Apple.