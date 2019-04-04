Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the petroleum division to take actions against personnel of gas companies who are facilitating in gas theft. The current loss ratio and burden on general pubic are unacceptable and all possible measures should be taken to curb these losses, Prime Minister Imran Khan said while presiding over a meeting regarding the prevention of gas losses here.

The prime minister was briefed that gas companies Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are facing the loss of worth Rs 19 billion in theft, Rs 11.25 billion in leakage and approximately Rs 14.50 billion in other reasons.

