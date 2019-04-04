Share:

A resolution calling for reinstatement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar as the minister of

finance “on contract” has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

Reportedly, the resolution was tabled by PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hina Pervez Butt.

The resolution states that federal Finance Minister Asad Umar is incompetent to resolve economic issues of the country, and the incumbent government has affirmed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the US dollar would be raised to 169 against Pakistani rupee.

It further maintains that the government, ahead of approaching the IMF in the final stage of a bailout, has increased prices of essential commodities.

The resolution also mentions that it is the first time in the history that the dollar has crossed the benchmark of Rs142 and the gold has scaled a new peak of Rs72,000 per tola.

Furthermore, the resolution predicts that if current financial conditions continue to prevail, by the year 2021, Pakistan’s debts will increase to Rs35948 billion.

The resolution urges the government to accept the offer of reinstating Ishaq Dar as the minister of finance, by terming it “a golden chance” for the government.