KARACHI : Karachi Police have filed a FIR of a robbery bid at Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar’s residence in the Defence Housing Authority.

The case, which was filed on behalf of the Mahar’s servant against 10 unidentified armed men under sections related to robbery and extending life threats.

The FIR stated that eight to 10 unidentified armed men broke into the minister’s house and held the family members hostage. They looted valuables, including, gold, five mobile phones and cash.

Earlier, Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, the federal minister for narcotics control, was injured late Monday night in a suspected dacoity here at his residence in the metropolis’ Gizri neighbourhood.