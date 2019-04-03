Share:

Polio is one of the most dangerous diseases still prevalent in few countries of the world and sadly, Pakistan is one of them. Polio attacks in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nigeria have had eight documented cases since October 2018.

The fact of the matter is, poliovirus is increasing day by day and numerous people are suffering from it. Since the advent of polio, 106 million children have died with 3,460 people alone in 2018.

The question is despite millions of dollars and massive human resources at play why we have not been able to control or at least curb it to a substantial extent. The government is not taking enough action while a lingering threat of polio remains prevalent.

I request the prime minister to further act upon the polio agenda.

GANJI NASEEM,

Karachi, March 13.