Share:

LAHORE-Music lovers across the country and all over the world are remembering ‘Pop music Queen’, Nazia Hassan on her 54th birth anniversary on Wednesday.Nazia Hassan was a Pakistani pop singer, songwriter, lawyer and social activist. She started her music career at the age of 10, and soon became one of the most sought after singers in Pakistan and India.She was one of the prettiest singers around the world, and a perfect combo of beauty and voice. But the music industry lost an amazing singer at a young age of 35, on August 13, 2000.She received the title of ‘Queen of Pop music’ and along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide. While having a successful singing career, she continued her studies. Hassan earned degrees in economics and law at two prestigious London schools, Richmond, The American International University and the University of London. She made her singing debut with the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, from the Indian film Qurbani. Her debut album, Disco Deewane, charted in fourteen countries worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record up at the time.

Her other famous albums include ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Young Tarang’. ‘Hotline’ in 1987 was her last album with Zoheb. Her last album, Camera Camera in 1992, was part of a campaign against drugs.She received numerous national and international awards, and at the age of 15 became the first Pakistani to win the Film fare Award and remains the youngest recipient of the award to date. Nazia Hassan was also a recipient of Pakistan’s civilian award, Pride of Performance.On 30 March 1995, she married businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig held in Karachi. This took place after her being diagnosed with cancer. They have a son, Arez Hassan, born on 7 April 1997. The marriage ended in a divorce ten days before Nazia’s death.Nazia was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991. Nazia Hassan died of lung cancer in London on August 13, 2000 at the young age of 35.