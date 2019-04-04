Share:

KARACHI - What is being described as “show of power” in the aftermath of Premier Imran Khan’s public meeting in Ghotki, the Pakistan People’s Party has planned a public gathering in Ghotki on April 12 to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto.

The political pundits describing the PPPP decision a bid to counter ripple effect on district’s politics caused by the PTI’s public meeting last week.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed a reception hosted by Ali Gohar Mehar in his honour and criticised top PPP leadership for “their corrupt practices.”

PPPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced the party’s decision here on Wednesday. He said that party activists had been demanding the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to address a rally in Ghotki that’s why he has agreed to address the public meeting on April 12.

He said that it was unfortunate that the incumbent government has increased sufferings of the masses, dropping a bombshell of hike in fuel prices.

He blamed that the prime minister was hosted by government employees in Ghotki gathering, where he also spoke against the 18th amendment that empowers the province.

The PPP provincial chief said that they were in contact with the masses of Ghotki and would show the real face of the incumbent federal government that is bent upon overburdening the poor of the country through its failed policies.

He said that on one hand, the prime minister says that the federal government is facing shortage of funds and cutting provincial share while n the other hand, announcing Rs162 billion funds for Karachi “under governor’s supervision.” “The government should have also announced funds for Ghotki,” he asserted jokingly, adding that the PTI would gain nothing from mere announcements.

Meanwhile, a media committee was constituted for the upcoming Ghotki public gathering to be led by party’s provincial spokesman Aajiz Dhamrah, along with Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab and others as its members.

IMPORTANCE OF GHOTKI

Ghotki district is of key importance for both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

In last general elections held on July 25, there was fifty-fifty situation for both the party as they won two seats each in the district.

The PPPP won two seats - PS-19 by Abdul Bari Pitafi and PS-21 by Ali Nawaz Khan Maher while his brother Ali Gohar Khan Maher, who contested polls on GDA ticket and is a former Sindh chief minister, won from PS-20. PTI candidate Shahar Yar Khan Shar won from PS-18 of the district.

Mehar family is considered influential in the area and one of the cousins of Ali Nawaz Mehar - Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Mahar - who disqualified just before the polls by a courts, is also an adviser to the chief minister on Industries & Commerce Department and sports affairs.

During a visit to Ghotki in the run-up to the general elections, Bilawal had termed his disqualification as unjustified and announced that he would make to the assembly “come what may.”

KU VC okays 50pc waiver in late fee for students

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Wednesday granted 50 percent waiver in the late fee for those failed to pay the fee on time.

KU Director (Evening Programme) Prof Dr Abid Hasnain mentioned that the KU VC has approved the waiver so that students could avail the opportunity and submit their fees.

“The relaxation is only valid from April 8 to May 7, 2019 and no extension will be given in this regard.”

KU ISSUES SYNDICATE ELECTION SCHEDULE

University of Karachi Registrar Dr Muhammad Sohail has announced the Syndicate election schedule.

The Registrar, who is also the Returning Officer of the Syndicate election, mentioned that election to the Syndicate, KU, under Section 22(1) (iii) of the University of Karachi Act 1972, from the constituency of the Senate would be held on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The election would be held at Arts Auditorium, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences from 11am to 4pm whereas one hour break would be observe for prayers and lunch from 1pm till 2pm.

According to the RO, election would be held for two seats while objection to the voters list, if any, should be filed by April 12 till 1pm. All nominations could be submitted by the candidate/nominee in the Registrar’s Office till 1pm on Monday, April 15.

He mentioned that last date for withdrawal of candidates is Monday, April 22 while final list of candidature would be put on display by 4pm on Monday, April 22. All nomination must be made and seconded by a member of the Senate included in the list and the proposal must have the written consent of the person proposed.

AWARENESS WALK TOMORROW

The Department of Education, University of Karachi, is organizing awareness walk to mark World Health Day on April 05, 2019. The participants would walk from UBL Bank Branch till Central Cafeteria.

KU TWO DAY POSTER, PROJECT EXHIBITION

KU Department of Chemistry is holding two-day annual event which would have research poster sessions, industrial project posters and students project exhibition.

The event is schedule on April 05 and 06, 2019 at the department’s premises. Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Tabassum Mahboob would preside the inaugural session.