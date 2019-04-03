Share:

LAHORE-Around 100 workers on Wednesday departed for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for taking part in the death anniversary of PPP founder and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Led by PPP General Secretary Lahore chapter Israr Butt, workers gathered at Lahore Railway Station in the afternoon for boarding a train. The workers chanted slogans of jeay Bhutto while boarding a compartment.

Talking to the media, Israr Butt said that more than 400 office bearers and workers from Lahore would participate in the ceremony. He said that Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of the masses.

He said that an elected Prime Minister was hanged but his vision was still a guidance for the public at large.