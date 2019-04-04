Share:

Lahore (PR) - Under the umbrella of Allied Schools, EFA Schools and Resource Academia, a Principal Conference titled, ‘I am the Principal’ was conducted. The School Principals of Central Region-I& II participated in these conferences whereas renowned educational experts, important personalities and dignitaries graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. Mr Suhail Afzal- Executive Director- PGC was the Guest of Dignity of the conference whereas Mian Amer Mahmood-Chairman Punjab Group of Colleges honoured the gathering as a Chief Guest.