Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain set up a final showdown with Rennes later this month after getting past 10-man Nantes 3-0 in the semifinals here on Wednesday.

After teeing up Marco Verratti's opener in the first half, Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty while converting the following one. Brazilian veteran Dani Alves wrapped up PSG's win with a spectacular lob.

PSG can achieve a double crown in domestic league and cup, in terms of their 20-point lead over second-placed Lille in Ligue 1.

Verratti latched onto Mbappe's pass outside the box to fire a low shot at target in the 29th minute.

PSG, who lost Marquinhos due to injury before the break, were awarded a penalty after the hour mark. Mbappe had to retake it after making his first attempt, only to see his poor effort saved by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu later on.

Nantes were reduced to 10 men afterwards as Kalifa Coulibaly received his second yellow card following a foul on Thiago Silva.

Mbappe earned another chance of taking the 12-yard shot with less than 10 minutes from time, and the French footballing sensation made no mistake this time.

Alves delighted crowds at the Parc des Princes with a clever lob into the far corner of the net deep in stoppage time.

The French Cup final will be played at the Stade de France on April 27. Rennes triumphed 3-2 at Lyon on Tuesday.