LAHORE-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 11 ambulances and other medical equipment wroth Rs200 million is being gifted by the Punjab Health Department to the people of GB as good will gesture.

According to a handout on Wednesday, the minister was addressing a press conference after a meeting with GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG of Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir and other senior officials were also present.

Yasmin said the medical equipment help improve the health services being provided to the people of GB. The health package for GB people included seven automatic Elisa, nine chemistry analysers, four digital radiography, nine X-ray film processors, 22 dental unit components, 22 dental instruments, seven bio-chemistry analysers, four c-arms, 30 cardiac monitors and 70 cardiac beds besides 11 ambulances. Quota of five sets each in 11 nurses colleges of Punjab will be given to the students of GB. In this way number of seats for the students of Gilgit Baltistan will reach 55.

The minister said that people from all over the world attracted towards the beautification of Sakardu and GB as these were world famous tourists spot. She said promotion of tourism is the top priority of PTI’s government.

She said that peace has now been restored and people from all over the world are coming to Sakardu and Gilgit Baltistan.

Availability of the best healthcare facilities in such areas are need of the hour. The Punjab government will soon establish a state-of-the-art trauma center for the people of the area as well as for the tourists which will provide modern healthcare facilities to the patients in case of any emergency.

The GB governor thanked the Punjab government especially Dr Yasmin Rashid for this health package for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.