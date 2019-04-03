Share:

LAHORE-The Rasm-e-Qul of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was offered at his native town in Barthi on Wednesday which was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, tribal elders, notables of the area, PTI leaders and the general public in the large number.

On the occasion, Quran Khawani was held and special prayers were offered for the departed soul. Pir Abdul Salam, Maulana Latif Ahmad Chishti and others addressed the gathering. Qari Abid Hussain recited the Holy Quran and Sardar Miskeen Jaffar Khan recited Na’at. Maulana Khas Ahmad Buzdar led the prayer for the departed soul.

Maulana Latif Ahmad Chishti and Pir Abdul Salam said that Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar promoted societal peace and served the people. The participants also paid rich tributes to the late Sardar saying that he was an example of public service and his death has deprived the people of a loving tribal chief. Every citizen of Taunsa and Tuman Buzdar will continue to love the late Buzdar chief as he was a symbol of nobility in the politics.

Members of the national assembly including Malik Ahmad Hasan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood and Punjab assembly members namely Ahmad Khan Dreshak, Kh Dawood Salman, former assembly members including Mir Badshah Qaisarni, Jamal Leghari, Special Assistant Syed Rifaqat Ali Gilani, senior politician Ghulam Mustafa Khar and socio-political personalities also attended the Rasm-e-Qul.

Meanwhile, senior politician Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, former Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khosa, assembly members, tribal elders and notables of the area expressed condolence with the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his residence in Barthi.

They also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The Quran Khawani for the departed soul of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, will be held at Taunsa Sharif on April 4 at 9:30 am. The Quran Khawani will also be held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess, function area, GOR-I, Lahore on April 5 at 2:30 pm after the Jumma prayer.

TRIBE CHIEF

A brief Rasm-e-dastarbandi of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as the new chief of Buzdar tribe was held at Barthi. Khawaja Ghulam Ullah Bakhsh performed the ceremony. Tribal elders and notables of the area attended the ceremony. According to Baloch traditions, the main event of dastarbandi will be held on April 28 at Barthi.