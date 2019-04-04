Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled one of its promises made during its election-2018 campaign by restructuring Boards of Directors (BoDs) of the public sector companies attached with the Petroleum Division.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, he said an all-out effort was being made to transform oil and gas sector and improve efficiency of the public sector companies to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The federal cabinet, the other day, has approved new BoDs of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to improve their efficiency.

The meeting observed that heads and members of the BoDs had been appointed after completing all codal formalities on merit, besides the nominations were made through a transparent process.

Ghulam Sarwar said experts and eminent professionals had been selected for appointment as chairmen/chairpersons of the BoDs.

In the BoDs, he said, provincial representation had been ensured and it was for the first time in the country’s corporate history that women had been also been made part of the boards.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, ex-governor State Bank of Pakistan and a leading UN professional has been appointed head of the SSGC BoD.

Dilawar Abbas Shah would lead SNGPL’s BoD as Chairpman, who has over four decades of experience in the oil and gas sector.

Qamar Sharif, who has been appointed as Chairman of OGDCL’s BoD, holds a PhD in Petroleum and has over 40 years of experience in Exploration and Production (E&P) sector globally. He has also served in Shell International and Saudi Aramco.

Another prominent appointment is of Shamsuddin Sheikh, w ho would head the BoD of PMDC. He holds degrees of MBA and M.E in Industrial Engineering from the US. He has over 28 years of experience and served at senior management positions at Engro.

It has also been ensured that the nominees carry a blend of technical, management, legal and banking experience to reform these companies, improve their standards and bring them at par with international organizations.