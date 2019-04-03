Share:

Federal board of revenue (FBR) has faced a shortfall of Rs 230 Billion in tax collection during the last eight months (June to February) 2018-19 mainly due to the elimination of taxes on mobile phones. The decision came in July when the Supreme Court bared the FBR to deduct tax on prepaid mobile cards.

The government and apex court should come up with an alternative strategy to substitute the revenue shortfall. Similarly, the Supreme Court has caused an income loss of over Rs 50 Billion so far. During those eight Months, FBR was not able to meet its revenue targets.

I request the government to restore taxes on prepaid cards.

FAISAL GHAZZI,

Khairabad, March 12.