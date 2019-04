Share:

MANAMA (AA) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz departed Bahrain on Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long visit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

At a meeting in capital Manama, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and his Saudi counterpart discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and other “issues of common interest”, the SPA reported. King Salman’s visit was not announced in advance, nor were any details given regarding its expected duration or itinerary.