ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 7 persons from various areas of the city for alleged involvement in drug peddling and recovered 3.366 kilograms of hashish from them, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Wednesday.

He said that Islamabad police had launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs. During these efforts, Kohsar police nabbed two persons, Arshad and Saghar, and recovered 480 grams of hashish from their possession.

Golra police arrested Faiz-Ullah and recovered 200 grams of hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested Islam Khan and Tanveer Shahzad for having a total of 1520 grams of hashish.

Industrial-Area police arrested Ismail and recovered 450 grams of hashish from him. Shams Colony police arrested Imran and recovered 710 grams of hashish from him.

The spokesperson said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to further accelerate the efforts against those involved in drug pushing activities and root out this menace.

Meanwhile, a 41-year old person identified as Malik Tahir Iqbal, son of Banaras, was riding a bike when his motorbike hit a bridge’s boundary wall and died at the spot. Golra police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.