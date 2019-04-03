Share:

LAHORE-Shab-e-Miraj‚ the night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens‚ was observed across the country including Lahore on Wednesday with religious zeal and fervour, amid elaborate security arrangements.

The faithful gathered at mosques after Isha prayer and stayed till Fajr, seeking the blessings of Allah and praying for welfare of the entire nation and the Ummah.

In their sermons, religious scholars highlighted the importance of the night and its blessings. They also highlighted teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Besides mosques, houses and streets were illuminated and decorated with colourful pennants and buntings. At night, mosques and venues of Mehfil-e-Naat were illuminated with electric lights and candles. People visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings for the departed souls. Women spent night while praying at homes.

The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Islamic calendar) observe Shab-e-Miraj, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly ‘al-Buraq’.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) continued heavenly tour until he reached very close to the Throne of Allah and attained the utmost nearness to Him. On that Night of Ascent, Allah also gave the order of five daily Salat (prayers) as being mandatory upon the Muslims.