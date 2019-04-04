Share:

Home department on Thursday has issued a notification regarding exclusion of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The action came after Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed to remove former Chief Minister of Punjab’s name from the list.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president will be traveling to London in a few days.

The NAB had arrested Shahbaz on October 5, 2018, in connection with the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The PML-N president was released from sub-jail on February 15, a day after the Lahore High Court granted him bail in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.