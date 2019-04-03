Share:

LAHORE-Opener Mohammad Shehzad and left-arm fast bowler Amir Hassan stole the limelight on the second day of the three-day U16 practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Multan-born Shehzad scored 104 in NCA U16 Shaheen’s 213, but Rawalpindi’s Amir Hassan of NCA U16 Mujahid’s grabbed seven for 40 to ensure his side took the first innings lead. Starting the second day at 54 for no loss in reply to NCA U16 Mujahid’s 267, NCA U16 Shaheen were dismissed for 213 to concede a 54-run first innings lead.

NCA U16 Mujahid had strengthened their grip on the match when they were 116 for two at stumps, to lead by 170 runs with eight wickets in hand. When play ended, Sameer Saqib was batting on 58 and with him was Kashif Ali on 33.