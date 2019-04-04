Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Wednesday emphasised that it is the first and foremost duty to provide safe blood to patients to save their lives and keep vigilance on blood banks.

She was speaking at Concession Agreement signing ceremony between the Sindh Health Department and Fatimid Foundation for Regional Blood Karachi under Public Private Partnership Mode here. Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan and Dr Waleed Bin Izhar, Chief Operating Officer Fatimid Foundation signed the concession agreement.

On the occasion, Chairman Fatimid Foundation Gen (r) Moin Haider and Director PPP Mode Dadlo Zuhrani were also present.

The minister asked all the blood banks across the province to provide safe blood to patients, warning that any lethargy would not be tolerated. “If anyone violates the standard operating procedure in this regard, he would be taken to task,” she added. Dr Azra asked the authority concerned to keep a vigilant eye on the working of blood banks and ensure supply of safe blood to the patients. Separately, the Health Minister said that it was difficult to eradicate Polio Virus unless genetical sequence coming from Peshawar and Lahore was not addressed properly. The minister said that they are facing hardships to control polio virus in Karachi, especially Gadap but “we are committed to vaccine each and early child again and again.”

She said that false marking was also another hindrance in getting polio free Sindh, adding that missed/refusal cases must be addressed on priority basis.

The minister also suggested that the age limit for polio vaccination might be increased up to 15 years, instead of 5 years. It was also decided in the meeting that special initiatives should be taken on missed children cases and no lethargic attitude would be tolerated in routine immunization. She stressed upon a massive media campaign so that the parents might be sensitized on the issue and to ensure them that Polio campaigns were in their own interest and in this regard no one could deny the importance of social networking.

Dr Azra also asked the officers concerned to report fake messages on polio to FIA cyber crime cell to discourage wrong messages. She briefed to Rotary International Foundation delegation on security measures taken for protection of polio teams. It was also observed in the meeting that inter provincial migration was also a cause of polio virus in Sindh.

It was also told that polio desks in all hospitals had been established and at Sindh- Punjab and Sindh-Balochistan boarders such facilities were also being provided.