ISLAMABAD - Sindh won both men and women titles of Inter-Provincial Netball Championship 2019, played here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Hamidi Hall on Wednesday.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad secured second and third positions respectively for women event while Balochistan and Gilgit/Baltistan attained second and third positions respectively in men’s category.

In the men’s final, Sindh beat Balochistan 12-9. Gilgit/Baltistan beat Islamabad 13-5 in the third position play off. In women’s final, Sindh defeated Gilgit/Baltistan 12-4, while Islamabad finished third. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Chairman Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away trophies to the winners. PNF President Mudassar Arian and a great number of spectators were also present there.