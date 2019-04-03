Share:

TOYOTA, Datsun, Honda, Daihatsu, Kawasaki, and other famous automobiles are all Japanese brands whereas; Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Daewoo hail from South Korea. Could you imagine how many automobile brands are left?

When it comes to information technology, all that we hear is Japan and Japanese tech giants along with their South Korean neighbors. During 2014, Samsung alone generated revenue of $305 billion. Not to my surprise, the company is South Korean.

Finland, Japan, and S. Korea are the top three countries to provide the best educational system in the world. The reason is that these nations diverted their youth towards skills and technicalities instead of academic degrees.

In their vocational institutions, the time between classroom learning and practical learning is twenty to eighty which is a remarkable ratio and hence demonstrates their success.

Here comes our education system where there is a conglomeration of degrees in B.E, B. Com, M.Com, BBA, MBA, and Engineering virtually devoid of skill and practicality. In four to five years, students in our educational institutions keep rushing behind GPAs spending their prime time in enclosed classrooms.

This time and age is, for sure, a cutthroat competitive epoch. In order to compete with innovation, we need to redress our education system thoroughly. Thereafter ensuring that education given to youth should make them capable to compete. This is only possible through introduction pragmatism in our curriculum studies.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan, March 12.