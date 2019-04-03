Share:

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities through your newspaper, towards an extremely vital and tormenting problem in our area.

The stray dogs of Karachi roaming around the city as wild as they are. These mad dogs have attacked many people. Everybody is afraid of these dogs especially the children. They have become a great threat to our people.

It is high time that the city district government should undertake stringent measure to get rid of these stray dogs. They are a great nuisance for people. Nobody wants to see these stray dogs roaming all over the city. They become a serious threat for people, especially during the night.

The concerned authorities should look into the matter and do something about these stray dogs.

SAHAR ALEEM,

Karachi, March 12.